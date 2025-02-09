California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a pair of bills allocating $50 million to fight the Trump administration in court and provide legal aid for immigrants, escalating the state’s efforts to push back against the president’s policies.

The funding package, approved by the Democratic-led legislature in a special session called by Newsom, directs $25 million to Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office for litigation against the federal government and another $25 million to help nonprofit groups providing legal-aid services to undocumented immigrants.

The funding comes as California prepares for a renewed legal battle over President Donald Trump’s pledge to carry out mass deportations, impose restrictions on federal aid and roll back environmental protections.

"The legislation establishes legal resources for the California Department of Justice and state agencies,” according to a statement from Newsom’s office on Friday. "It also augments existing funding for legal services for veterans, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable Californians.”

The state sued the federal government more than 100 times during Trump’s first term in office and lawmakers said they expect further litigation on many of the same issues again.

California’s government has already challenged an executive order Trump issued to end birthright citizenship and the freeze on federal grants and loans. Judges have blocked both actions.

Democratic lawmakers argue the new legal fund in California is necessary to safeguard the state’s policies and federal funding streams, particularly after Trump suggested he could tie disaster relief — such as aid for the Los Angeles-area’s wildfire recovery — to concessions from the state.

Newsom discussed the aid with Trump last month during a tour of the wildfire zones and again this week during an Oval Office meeting in Washington.