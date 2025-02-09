Thousands of people took part in an annual WWII-linked commemoration held by far-right groups in Budapest Saturday, as anti-fascist activists gathered nearby to protest the rise of the far right around the world.

Each year, far-right groups from across Europe meet in Budapest for what they call a "Day of Honour" to mark a failed attempt by Nazi and Hungarian troops in 1945 to break out of the city during the Soviet Army's siege.

While some events have been banned, including neo-Nazi concerts — that will still take place at undisclosed locations — an annual "memorial hike" is being held.