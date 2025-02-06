The right wing of a Japan Airlines jet struck the tail of a Delta Air Lines plane while the aircraft were taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The FAA paused some flights to the airport as a result of the incident, which occurred around 10:40 a.m. local time. The agency said it will investigate the incident.

The Delta 737-800 with 142 passengers was bound for Puerto Vallarta and was waiting for deicing when it was struck by the Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner after it had landed from Tokyo. Delta said there were no reports of injuries and it will transfer passengers to another plane.

Delta said it will work with the FAA and others to investigate.

Japan Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.