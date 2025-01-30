Breakneck evolution of AI tools able to generate convincing text, images and even live video is enabling ever smarter and more targeted scams, according cybersecurity experts, who urge internet users to raise their guard.

In recent weeks a high-profile "romance scam" in France, in which a woman forked over €830,000 ($840,000), or fake donation drives for Los Angeles fire victims show "absolutely everyone, private individuals or businesses, is a target for cyberattacks," said Arnaud Lemaire of cybersecurity firm F5.

One of the best-known forms of cyberattack is phishing, the sending of emails, texts or other messages under false pretenses.