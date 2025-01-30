U.S. President Donald Trump rescinded an order freezing an array of federal grants, loans and financial assistance — a dramatic reversal after days of uncertainty and anxiety rocked governments and nonprofit organizations.

The abrupt move — only two days after the freeze was first announced — quickly drew parallels to the chaotic policy rollouts that regularly unfolded during Trump’s first administration and happened despite assurances from the president’s allies that they would be able to advance his agenda more effectively in a second term.

The decision to reverse course also marked the most significant setback and the biggest about-face to date of the president’s 10-day-old term — a stretch that has already seen him push through a slew of sweeping executive actions in a bid to rapidly assert his control over the federal government and its workforce, reverse the policies of his predecessor Joe Biden and disorient critics.