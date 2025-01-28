Sweden detained a vessel suspected of damaging a subsea data cable connecting it with Latvia, the third such incident in the Baltic Sea in the past three months.

The Security Service said it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the crime that is classified as "aggravated sabotage,” according to a statement late on Sunday. The authority also said the incident which happened early that day, may at least partly be directed against Swedish interests.

One of the anchors of bulk carrier Vezhen dragged on the seabed due to strong winds, according to Alexander Kalchev, director of the Navigation Maritime Bulgare, which owns the ship. Speaking at a news conference in Varna, Bulgaria, on Monday, he denied any intentional action by the crew.