The suspect in the Nagano Station stabbings remained inside his home from at least Friday evening until his arrest on Sunday, police said Tuesday, as investigators probe whether he changed his appearance to evade detection.

Yusuke Yaguchi, 46, is suspected of stabbing three people near Nagano Station on Jan. 22. The attack, which occurred shortly after 8 p.m., left 49-year-old company employee Hiroyoshi Maruyama dead, while a 37-year-old male company employee was seriously injured and a 46-year-old female company employee suffered minor wounds.

Investigators believe Yaguchi left his home that evening, walked to Nagano Station, carried out the attack and then fled southwest. He crossed a railway pedestrian bridge, moved east and returned home later that night.

Authorities pieced together his movements using security footage and citizen tip-offs, ultimately tracking him down at his apartment complex 3 kilometers away from the scene.

According to police sources, officers had been monitoring his residence since Friday evening but saw no signs of him leaving until his arrest at around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday on charges of attempted murder of the 46-year-old woman. Surveillance footage had captured a man with a beard, but Yaguchi was clean-shaven and had possibly cut his hair at the time of his arrest, raising suspicions that he altered his appearance to avoid capture.

He was transferred to prosecutors on Monday. When questioned about the attack, he has remained uncooperative, reportedly saying only, “I don’t know.”

Authorities seized two knives from Yaguchi’s home, along with a jumper, pants and glasses similar to those seen in security footage. Forensic analysis is under way to determine if the items were used in the crime.

Yaguchi appears to have had no prior connection to the victims. Investigators are working to determine his motive.

Translated by The Japan Times