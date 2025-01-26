Police on Saturday arrested a man in his 40s who is believed to have fatally stabbed one person and injured two others in front of JR Nagano Station days earlier.

The suspect, who had apparently been on the run since Wednesday, was being held on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK reported. In the stabbing, a 49-year-old male officer worker from the city of Nagano was killed, while a 37-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were injured.

The two survivors — who were both waiting at a bus rotary on the station’s north side when the assailant struck — told police that they did not know their attacker, with authorities saying the stabbing appeared to be a random attack.

The suspect in a deadly stabbing is seen just before the attack outside JR Nagano Station on Wednesday. | Nagano Prefectural Police / VIA JIJI

Police had publicly released images from security cameras in a bid to uncover the suspect’s whereabouts.

The deadly attack and hunt for the suspect had spurred panic in the area, with business closing down early and prompting an increased police presence.

Police were set to hold a news conference later Sunday.