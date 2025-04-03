For decades, Haruki Murakami has captivated readers worldwide with his brand of offbeat existentialism and urban malaise, exploring Japan’s psyche through surreal intrigues that blur past and present, the ordinary and the supernatural.

His short stories and novels have inspired a wealth of stage and film adaptations, including Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Oscar-winning “Drive My Car” (2021). It isn't until now, however, that the author is making his first foray into television with NHK’s new four-episode miniseries, “After the Quake,” which will air Saturdays from April 5.

Directed by studio veteran Tsuyoshi Inoue and scripted by Takamasa Oe, the series adapts four tales from the author’s short story collection of the same name and brings Murakami’s singular sensibility to life through an impressive ensemble cast and thoughtful world-building. Oe and executive producer Teruhisa Yamamoto previously served as co-writer and producer, respectively, of “Drive My Car.”