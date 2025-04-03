Japan is considering a “speedy” but as yet undetermined response following the shock announcement that the United States not only included it in a list of countries targeted with new tariffs but also levied on it a surprising 24% rate.

“This requires a careful, yet bold and speedy approach,” trade minister Yoji Muto said of the government’s response to the newly announced tariffs. “Therefore, I believe it is crucial that we make a calm and rational judgment on this matter,”

Retaliation measures are within the scope of consideration, but the government needs to move carefully to determine the best course of action, Muto added.