U.S. President Donald Trump is imposing tariffs on trading partners worldwide, his biggest assault yet on a global economic system he has long bemoaned as unfair.

Trump said Wednesday he will apply a minimum 10% tariff on all exporters to the U.S. and slap additional duties on around 60 nations with the largest trade imbalances with the U.S. Japan will face a levy of 24%.

"For years, hard-working American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense. But now it’s our turn to prosper,” Trump said during an event in the White House Rose Garden.