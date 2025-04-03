Tokyo Expressway’s KK Line, a 2-kilometer elevated expressway cutting through the capital’s commercial Ginza district, will shut down Friday at 8 p.m. for a decadelong redevelopment project.

Officially known as simply “Tokyo Expressway,” the KK Line will be repurposed into a pedestrian-focused public green space called the “Tokyo Sky Corridor,” with sections opening in phases before its full relaunch in 2035.

The line connects the Shimbashi and Kyobashi districts and serves approximately 25,000 vehicles every day as an alternative to the congested central loop.