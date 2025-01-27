The 46-year-old suspect in last week's fatal stabbing near Nagano Station was sent to prosecutors Monday, police said, following the attack that left one dead and two others injured.

The suspect, identified as Yusuke Yaguchi, was arrested Sunday morning, days after the attack near a bus stop at Nagano Station around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Hiroyoshi Maruyama, 49, a company employee from the city of Nagano, was stabbed in the chest and shoulder blade area and was later pronounced dead. Two other company employees, a 37-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were also wounded. The man suffered serious injuries, while the woman sustained minor wounds.