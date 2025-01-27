Fuji TV is set to hold an emergency board meeting on Monday afternoon, with the key focus expected to be on the responsibilities of its top executives — especially President Koichi Minato — regarding how the broadcaster has dealt with sexual misconduct allegations against celebrity Masahiro Nakai.

A news conference is planned after the board meeting.

Minato has been the target of heavy criticism following the revelation that he had been aware of the “trouble” — reportedly of a sexual nature — involving Nakai and a woman since right after the incident occurred in June 2023. Despite this knowledge, he and other executives continued to air shows featuring the former member of the now-defunct boy band SMAP.