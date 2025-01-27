South Korea's authorities investigating last month's Jeju Air plane crash have submitted a preliminary accident report to the U.N. aviation agency and to the authorities of the United States, France and Thailand, an official said Monday.

The investigation into the deadliest air disaster on the country's soil remains ongoing, the report made available the same day said. It focused on the role of "bird strike" and involving an analysis of the engines and the "localizer" landing guidance structure.

"These all-out investigation activities aim to determine the accurate cause of the accident," it said.