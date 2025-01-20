A fringe anti-vaccine movement took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to bring conspiracy theories to a much wider audience, propelling dangerous misinformation about life-saving jabs that still endures five years later, experts warn.

Vaccine skepticism was around long before COVID but the pandemic "served as an accelerant, helping to turn a niche movement into a more powerful force," according to a 2023 paper in The Lancet journal.

The pandemic also marked a change in strategy by anti-vaxxers, who previously targeted parents because children routinely received the most jabs.