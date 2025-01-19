Broadcaster Fuji TV lost more advertisers following allegations about inappropriate behavior by a celebrity host and questions about its handling of the case, with Toyota joining those halting commercials on the channel.

The carmaker, insurance firm Dai-ichi Life Insurance and telecommunications company NTT East have decided to suspend ads on the major broadcaster, spokespeople for the companies said Sunday. Fuji TV’s parent is Fuji Media Holdings.

The advertisers’ actions signal deepening trouble for the media company, whose stock price has declined in recent weeks as more information about the scandal surfaced. Fuji Media said Friday that it will set up a committee to look into allegations that the celebrity harassed a woman and that its employee was involved in the incident.

Major insurers Nippon Life Insurance and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance said Saturday they are suspending advertising on Fuji TV.

Koichi Minato, president of Fuji TV, apologized at a news conference on Friday for the company’s failure to provide an explanation on the scandal, media reports said. Fuji TV has denied employee involvement.