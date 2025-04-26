The Trump administration appeared to have deported a 2-year-old U.S. citizen "with no meaningful process," a federal judge said Friday, as the child's father sought to have her returned to the United States.

U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty said the girl, who was referred to as "V.M.L." in court documents, was deported with her mother.

"It is illegal and unconstitutional to deport, detain for deportation, or recommend deportation of a U.S. citizen,” Doughty said.