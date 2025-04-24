U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs caused American consumers to panic-buy iPhones earlier this month before the measures kicked in for China-made products.

Now, iPhone users in Japan are wondering: Should I buy a new phone too, or wait until the dust settles?

Trump has placed 145% tariffs on goods from China. Apple can't likely absorb the tariffs without passing on costs to its customers, analysts say, which means a $1,599 iPhone 16 Pro Max could cost up to $3,900.