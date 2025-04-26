U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a "very productive" meeting on Saturday in Rome, a White House official said, as both leaders attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

A spokesman for Zelenskyy's office confirmed that the meeting with Trump had taken place, but gave no further details.

The meeting, their first since an angry encounter in the Oval Office in Washington in February, comes at a critical time in negotiations aimed at bringing an end to fighting between Ukraine and Russia.