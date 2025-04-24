Police sent a 48-year-old man to prosecutors Wednesday after he allegedly broke into a cram school in Saitama Prefecture while completely naked. Authorities believe he may have also been involved in roughly 20 incidents that took place in the 90 minutes before his arrest — including a fatal hit-and-run and multiple assaults — with at least 10 people injured in total, according to a report from Nikkei.

The suspect, Daisuke Nishimura, was arrested Monday evening at a cram school in the city of Soka. He faces initial charges of trespassing and assault after allegedly striking a 59-year-old male staff member with a mug and injuring a 14-year-old girl by grabbing her arm.

Saitama Prefectural Police said the suspect’s rampage appeared to have begun at around 8:15 p.m. in the nearby city of Kawaguchi. The first emergency call believed to be regarding the suspect came from a person who reported a “suspicious tattooed man driving slowly through a residential area.”