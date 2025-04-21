Amid a litany of complaints over younger people having scarce interest in politics, a quiet movement to expand the next generation’s access to the political arena is slowly gaining traction.

After years on the fringes, a long-standing debate to lower the age requirement for running for public office has slowly reached the political center of Nagatacho.

In March, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party set up an internal panel on the subject, conducting hearings with civic associations and representatives of local governments to gauge their mood over the possibility of a legislative change.