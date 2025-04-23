Japan is considering using increased rice imports from the U.S. as a negotiating tool in tariff talks with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to various media reports.

Currently, Japan imports around 770,000 metric tons of rice each year, free of tariffs, under its “minimum access” deal signed with the World Trade Organization in 1995. The deal was signed after the country was criticized for its protectionist stance.

Last fiscal year, Japan imported 346,000 tons of U.S. rice under the framework, making the country the biggest source of foreign rice under the WTO framework.