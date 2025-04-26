Royalty, presidents, prime ministers and a legion of faithful will pay their last respects to Pope Francis on Saturday at a funeral Mass in St. Peter's Square to honor his sometimes turbulent papacy.

Among those attending from more than 150 countries will be U.S. President Donald Trump, who clashed with Francis on numerous occasions over their starkly contrasting positions on immigration.

Thousands of ordinary mourners hurried toward the Vatican at first light. Many camped out to try and secure spots at the front of the crowd for the ceremony.