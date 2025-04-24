The government is planning to revise the road traffic ordinance to make cyclists subject to fines on the spot for traffic violations, the National Police Agency announced on Thursday.

The new rules — which specify details such as the types of violations and the fine amounts — are slated to come into effect on April 1, 2026, following a period to allow for public comments starting from April 25 to May 24 via their website, email or post.

The fines will be the same as for those who use a moped, with the most serious offenses, such as using a smartphone while riding, carrying a penalty of up to ¥12,000 ($84).