Japan plans to move up the schedule for introducing an electronic travel authorization system to the year ending March 2029 from the initial plan of 2030 amid a rapidly growing number of foreign visitors.

The new online screening system, which is similar to the U.S. immigration’s Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), will allow foreign visitors who do not need a visa to apply for a certification before entering Japan, using their trip details.

“We hope to prevent visits from unwanted foreign nationals, such as terrorists and those who entered Japan for a short stay and ended up being illegal overstayers,” said Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki in a Lower House Judicial Affairs Committee session on Wednesday.