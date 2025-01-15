Europe must boost its military spending and better coordinate its defense amid hybrid threats from Russia and suspected sabotage of Baltic Sea cables, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said in an interview.
Europe's "holiday from history is now over," he told news channel Euronews late Tuesday.
Stubb's remarks came after he hosted a meeting Tuesday of NATO leaders from countries bordering the Baltic Sea in Helsinki.
