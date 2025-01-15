Amid fears U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could put pressure on its alliance partners, the top Japanese and Philippine diplomats have stressed the importance of 'good communication' with the incoming U.S. leader and the need to continue to build momentum for trilateral ties.“We will approach the next U.S. administration to convey that the constructive commitment of the United States to this region is important, also for the United States itself,“ Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Wednesday during a joint news conference with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, in Manila.Southeast Asia is located at a “strategic pivot in the Indo-Pacific” and is a world economic growth center, Iwaya said, calling bilateral and trilateral ties with the U.S. “vital for regional peace and stability.” Trilateral cooperation, in particular, will be “highly important” going forward as Tokyo, Washington and Manila seek progress in key areas such maritime and economic security, critical infrastructure and cyberspace.