At least two Tibetan Buddhism monastic centers were severely damaged in Tibet, with an unknown number of monks and nuns hurt, according to the few state media reports on the damage to religious sites since last week's powerful earthquake.

The magnitude 6.8 quake reduced to rubble roofs and walls at a monastery and a nunnery about 15 kilometers east of the epicenter in Tingri county, China Tibet Online reported on Sunday.

Buddhist monasteries and nunneries are key to Tibet's cultural identity. Families send at least one male child to a monastery for studies, while monks are a source of blessings and council in communities.