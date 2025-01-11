Chinese leader Xi Jinping will send a high-level envoy in his place to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, the Financial Times has reported.

Beijing has told Trump’s transition team that the official would attend instead of Xi, whom Trump had invited to attend, the report said, citing several people familiar with the situation. It said the envoy would also hold talks with Trump's team.

Xi could send Han Zheng, a vice president who sometimes stands in for him in ceremonial roles, while another option was Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the FT reported, citing its sources.