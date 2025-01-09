Hundreds of U.S. veterans and current and former officials want President-elect Donald Trump to preserve U.S. special visa and resettlement programs for Afghans at risk of retribution for working for the United States during its 20-year war against the Taliban.

A letter, signed by the veterans, officials and others, will be sent to Trump and congressional leaders. It was organized by #AfghanEvac, the leading coalition of groups that work with the U.S. government to help Afghans start new lives in the United States.

"Many of us have worked closely with Afghan interpreters, soldiers and families who risked everything to protect and guide us," said a draft of the letter. "To abandon them now would be a betrayal of the values we fought to defend and the trust built through years of shared struggle and sacrifice."