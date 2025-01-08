Soldiers who were part of British special forces working in Afghanistan have told a public inquiry of their concerns that Afghans who posed no threat had been murdered in raids against suspected Taliban insurgents, including some younger than 16.

The independent inquiry was ordered by Britain's defense ministry (MoD) after a BBC TV documentary reported that soldiers from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people in suspicious circumstances during the war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago.

The investigation is examining a number of nighttime raids called deliberate detention operations carried out by British forces from mid-2010 to mid-2013. On Wednesday, it released a precis of evidence from seven U.K. special forces (UKSF) witnesses who gave their testimony in secret for national security reasons and cannot be named.