An awkward question remains five years after Covid-19 began its deadly rampage: is the world ready to handle the next pandemic?

The World Health Organization, which was at the heart of the pandemic response, has been galvanizing efforts to determine where the next threat might come from and to ensure the planet is ready to face it.

But while the U.N. health agency considers the world more prepared than it was when Covid hit, it warns we are not nearly ready enough.