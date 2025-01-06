Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers are actively forming new groups after most of the ruling party's traditional factions went defunct amid public criticism of their money scandal.

While the minority government of Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba is struggling, his peers in the party are busy preparing for a possible sudden shift in the political situation that could result in a leadership change.

They have set up parliamentarian leagues and study groups to realize specific policies. Traditional faction-based gatherings continue, although most factions have shut their offices or disbanded themselves.