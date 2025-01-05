A Japanese research group has developed a new method to break down PFAS, a group of organic fluorine compounds often called "forever chemicals" for their persistence in the environment.

The group of Ritsumeikan University researchers succeeded in completely breaking down perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), a type of PFAS, within hours by using nanometer-scale semiconductor crystals as catalysts and applying light from a purple light-emitting diode. A nanometer is one-billionth of a meter.

PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have been used in a wide range of products, such as fire extinguishing agents and coated nonstick cookware, because they have strong water and oil repellent properties.