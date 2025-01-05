U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives late Sunday in crisis-riven South Korea where he will seek delicately to encourage continuity with the policies, but not tactics, of the impeached president.

Blinken will hold talks with counterpart Cho Tae-yul on Monday, the same day a warrant expires to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol who unsuccessfully tried to impose martial law on Dec. 3.

Seoul is the first stop on what will likely be Blinken's final trip as the top U.S. diplomat as he seeks to highlight President Joe Biden's record rallying democratic allies before the return of the more mercurial Donald Trump.