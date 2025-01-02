A gruesome attack on revelers celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans thrust U.S. domestic security back into the spotlight less than a month before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

The tragedy, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more, set off panic in the historic French Quarter and postponed events, including a major football game. Hours later, a deadly explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of President-elect Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas further rattled Americans ringing in 2025.

The incidents, which are both being probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, prompted statements from Trump, President Joe Biden and other senior U.S. officials. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also weighed in, saying that the Cybertruck explosion appeared likely to be terrorism and that it could be linked to the New Orleans attack.