After two leaders were impeached in as many weeks, a deadly plane crash has prompted South Korea’s feuding political camps to temporarily halt a protracted power struggle.

In the immediate aftermath of the Jeju Air flight crash on Sunday, which killed all but two of the 181 people onboard, South Korea’s rival political parties appeared to put aside their recent animosity to respond to the disaster.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok led the emergency response and declared a weeklong mourning period until Jan. 4. The opposition Democratic Party, responsible for the impeachment campaigns against President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, canceled parliamentary sessions where they had grilled officials for weeks to visit the disaster site.