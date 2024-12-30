The Children and Families Agency is working to have local government officials get more actively involved in efforts to eliminate school bullying.
The agency has launched a pilot program to create a mechanism in which local governments will help resolve bullying cases through consultation involving experts.
The effort comes as the number of school bullying cases recognized in the country stood at 732,568 in fiscal 2023, which ended last March, hitting a record high for the third consecutive year.
