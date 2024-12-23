For the human smugglers who ferry migrants northward from Central America, the return of Donald Trump is a welcome New Year gift that promises to supercharge their business.

"Bless Donald Trump for winning," said one people smuggler, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal from Mexico's authorities as well as its drug cartels.

"We're eagerly waiting January 20th to be back in business and start earning some more dollars," said the 45-year-old, who has spent the past six years transporting undocumented migrants — most from Central America and the Caribbean — to the United States.