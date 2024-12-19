As South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's relations with the opposition broke down this year, Western diplomats hoped the internal tensions would not affect his tough stance on China and North Korea that had won praise from Washington.

It didn't work.

A focus on a foreign policy seen as favorable to the West, limited attention on the political discord in South Korea and a hesitation to be seen interfering in domestic matters left its partners blindsided when Yoon briefly imposed martial law on Dec. 3, analysts and current and former diplomats said.