The assailant who fatally stabbed a junior high school girl and injured another student in a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, on Saturday was inside the fast-food store for less than 30 seconds, police said.
At around 8 p.m. on Saturday, 15-year-old Saaya Nakashima and a male student, also 15, entered the McDonald’s together on their way home after attending a cram school session. They secured a table and joined the line at the counter to place their order.
Surveillance footage shows that shortly after 8:25 p.m., a man armed with a knife entered the McDonald’s through an entrance facing a national highway. Without saying a word, he walked straight to the two teens, who were at the end of the line, and stabbed each of them once. He then fled through the same doorway and headed north.
