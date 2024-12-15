Two junior high school students were stabbed in what appeared to be a knife attack by a man at a McDonald's in Kitakyushu on Saturday night.

The students — one boy and one girl — were both rushed to the hospital where the girl was confirmed dead about 90 minutes later. The boy suffered minor injuries and remained conscious.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. The suspect ran away from the scene, and the Fukuoka Prefectural Police is searching for him.

The girl, third-year junior high school student Saaya Nakashima, 15, from Kitakyushu, and the boy, also 15, were stabbed once in the abdomen and once in the lower back, respectively, according to the police.

The two students, from the same junior high school in Kitakyushu, were waiting in line to order at the store's cash register when the unidentified suspect suddenly stabbed them without speaking.

The male student told the police that he and the girl were stabbed by a total stranger.

The man, still at large, is approximately 40 years old and 170 centimeters tall, and was wearing a gray jacket, black pants and yellowish footwear. He is believed to have fled with the weapon.

The incident took place at the McDonald's branch next to National Route 322 in Kitakyushu, about 300 meters southwest of Tokuriki Kodan-mae Station on the Kitakyushu Urban Monorail line.