Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who became South Korea's acting president after Saturday's impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol, is a career technocrat whose wide-ranging experience and reputation for rationality could serve him well in his latest role.

With parliament's impeachment vote against Yoon passed after his short-lived attempt to impose martial law, Yoon is suspended from exercising presidential powers, and the constitution requires the prime minister to take over in an acting role.

In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Han has been a rare official whose varied career transcended party lines.