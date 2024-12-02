Animal welfare is a relatively new concept in Japan, and one restaurant in Sendai that opened last month is determined to raise awareness of it by using animal products sourced from cruelty-free environments.

“I hope to make the restaurant a place to connect producers who value animal welfare with consumers, and I want to spread animal welfare from Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture,” said Mika Abe, the 38-year-old operator of Muku, which opened on Nov. 11.

Animal welfare refers to the idea of improving an animal's quality of life so that it may live comfortably, free from factors that cause stress, including hunger, pain and fear.