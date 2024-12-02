Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te discussed "China's military threats" toward the island in a call with former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, his spokeswoman said in Hawaii, Lai's first stop on a Pacific trip that has enraged Beijing.

Pelosi's long-standing support for Taiwan has infuriated China, which responded to her visit in 2022 to Taipei with massive military drills around the island.

Lai and Pelosi discussed among other things "China's military threats toward Taiwan," presidential spokeswoman Karen Kuo told reporters, describing the 20-minute call between the "long-time friends" as "warm and amicable."