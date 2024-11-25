As discussions over political reform intensify ahead of Thursday’s opening of the next session of parliament, the handling of corporate donations is poised to emerge as a major battleground between the parties.

While they might be able to find middle ground over other items in the agenda, deep-seated bipartisan divisions over the handling of corporate donations suggest the road to a compromise on this topic before the end of the year remains difficult at best.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party — weakened after it lost its majority in the Lower House in the Oct. 27 general election — has displayed strong resistance toward long-standing opposition calls to abolish the endowments. The party has long maintained that an abolition of corporate donations would significantly curtail the political freedom of the private sector.