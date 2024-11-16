A powerful storm sweeping toward the Philippines intensified into a supertyphoon on Saturday, the state weather forecaster said, warning of "significant to severe impacts" from the wind and "life-threatening" storm surges.

Around 255,000 people have fled their homes ahead of Super Typhoon Man-yi, which is expected to make landfall later Saturday or early Sunday, becoming the sixth major storm to pummel the archipelago nation in the past month.

With wind gusts of up to 230 kilometers per hour, Man-yi was on track to slam into the sparsely populated island province of Catanduanes as a super typhoon or "near peak intensity," the weather service warned.