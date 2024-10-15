Karina Ambartsoumian-Clough vividly recalls her terror as a teenager when U.S. immigration officers arrived at her home, ankle-tagged her parents and ordered the family to "self-deport."
The trouble was they had nowhere to go — no country recognized them as nationals.
Two decades on and Ambartsoumian-Clough remains stateless.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.