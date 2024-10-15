Chugoku Electric Power said its nuclear reactor will restart in early December, a move that will boost the nation’s power supply this winter.

The Shimane No. 2 reactor — which was shut in 2012 following the Fukushima disaster — will be connected to the grid by the end of December, according to a statement on Tuesday. The unit will enter commercial operations in January, the statement said.

The plan will help Chugoku Electric curb dependence on overseas fossil fuels, and add extra electricity capacity when colder weather hits later this year. Tohoku Electric Power’s Onagawa No. 2 nuclear reactor is also set to restart by the end of October.

The government has been trying to restart more nuclear plants, but strict regulations and some local opposition have kept most of the country’s 33 operable reactors offline.

Shimane No. 2 was set to resume in August, but its operator pushed back the restart due to required safety upgrade work.